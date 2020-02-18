Man hurls slipper at Left leader Kanhaiya Kumar during public rally in Lakhisarai

Kanhaiya Kumar was attacked by a man using a slipper in Lakhisarai during an anti-CAA rally.

A man in Lakhisarai district of Bihar hurled a slipper at CPI leader and former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar. The man, however, missed Kumar, who was addressing a rally from stage and was caught by Kumar’s supporters. The man, identified as Chandan Kumar, was roughed up by the CPI leader’s supporters even as police struggled to rescue him to safety from the angry crowd.

Kumar even made an appeal to his supporters to let go of the man but to little avail. “Leave him, let him go. No need to worry, leave him,” Kanhaiya said from the stage as his supporters shouted ‘maaro usko, maaro usko” (beat him, beat him).

The incident took place during Kanhaiya’s public rally where he was vocal against BJP-led central government and Home Minister Amit Shah over the citizenship law, NPR and NRC.

Chandan said that he was unhappy over Kumar’s remarks made during a rally in Delhi on February 9. He said that Kumar had charged people of the ‘Gore’ community, to which he belonged, of being hand-in-glove with Britishers and accused of diving the country by burning the copies of the Constitution.

Kanhaiya’s remark, he said, led to the registration of cases against 1,700 Gore community youths. “He had made comments against our ancestors. He alleged that we are trying to divide the country by burning copies of the Constitution. It was because of him, 2,700 youths of our community were booked,” he told reporters.

“Today I got a chance to welcome him with a slipper. If I get another chance tomorrow, I will welcome him with something else. But we will never accept people of belonging to such ideology,” Chandan added.

Last week, Kumar’s convoy was attacked while he was on way to Saharsa after an anti-CAA meeting at Supaul district. He escaped unhurt in the incident.