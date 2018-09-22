Man held for illegally withdrawing Rs 18 lakh from ATM, bank manager role suspected

Chetan Kumar illegally removed Rs 18,37,300 from the ATM of the Indian Overseas Bank branch in Banti Khera area. (Representational photo)

Uttar Pradesh police said Saturday they have arrested a man for illegally withdrawing more than Rs 18 lakh from an ATM in Shamli district with help from the bank manager.

Chetan Kumar illegally removed Rs 18,37,300 from the ATM of the Indian Overseas Bank branch in Banti Khera area, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar said.

Dinesh Kumar said the bank manager Robin Bansal helped Chetan Kumar in withdrawing the money from the ATM and he is absconding after the police investigation threw light on his possible involvement in the theft case.

The bank manager provided Kumar the expertise and the password to open the ATM, the police official said.

Police had registered a case in the matter on March 4 this year. The matter came to light after customers filed complaints with the bank about shortage of cash in the ATM.