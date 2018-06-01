Man held for entering Delhi airport terminal with fake ticket

He was stopped and questioned as exiting the terminal area is not usually permitted for passengers, the official said. (Reuters)

An Indian man was apprehended at the airport here for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area, a senior official said today.

Sandeep K was intercepted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel as he was about to leave the Terminal-3 building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport early this morning, he said.

The person told the security personnel that he used a “cancelled” ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his family members, who were travelling to Trivandrum, the offcial said.

The man was subsequently handed over to the police as his ticket was a fake travel document and he was charged with alleged trespass, he said.