Man held for duping ATM users; over 100 debit cards recovered

More than 100 debit cards have been recovered from his possession, an official said.
According to the official, the accused was identified as Tufail Ahmed Siddique. (Representational image)
A 33-year-old man has been arrested for duping people inside ATM centres here under the pretext of helping them withdraw cash, police said on Thursday. More than 100 debit cards have been recovered from his possession, an official said.
According to the official, the accused was identified as Tufail Ahmed Siddique.