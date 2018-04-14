Man held at IGI airport with 3 bullets, booked under the sections of arms act

A Hyderabad-bound passenger was apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying three live bullet rounds in his baggage (Source: IE)

A Hyderabad-bound passenger was apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying three live bullet rounds in his baggage, an official said today. A CISF officer, deputed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to scan the baggage of commuters, detected a bullet-like object on the x-ray monitor yesterday evening, they said.

“Three live bullet rounds of 7.65mm calibre were recovered from the passenger identified as A A Choudhary. “Choudhary and his wife were not allowed to take the flight and were handed over to the police as he could not produce any documents for carrying the ammunition,” the official said, adding the man was later booked under sections of the Arms Act.