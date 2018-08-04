Man gunned down for trying to enter residence of former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah

Shootout at Farooq Abdullah’s residence (Image: ANI)

A man was gunned down on Saturday after he tried to enter the residence of National Conference chief and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah. The incident took place outside Abdullah’s Bhatindi residence on Saturday morning after the deceased broke the security barricade. One security personnel was also injured during the incident. Police said that the man rammed his car into Jammu residence of former chief minister Farooq Abdullah. The man later got down from the car and started ransacking the house before being shot dead near the stairs that led to the bedrooms of the house. “The man was from Mendar and he had entered in the lobby of Abdullah’s residence before being shot dead,” it added.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah, in a tweet, confirmed the incident and said that further details on the incident are awaited. “I am aware of the incident that took place at the residence my father and I share in Bhatindi, Jammu. Details are sketchy at the moment. Initial reports suggest an intruder was able to gain entry through the front door and into the upper lobby of the house. Further details are awaited as the security personnel carry out the anti-sabotage checks & ascertain the background of the person who was able to force his way into the house,” the former chief minister’s tweet read.

Speaking to ANI, Vivek Gupta, SSP (Jammu) said, “The intruder breached the main gate & went inside. He had a scuffle with the duty officers there. Duty officer was also injured. After that he entered the residence, there has been some sort of damage to the articles over there. Subsequently, he was shot dead.”

The deceased has been identified as Murfas Shah who was a resident of Poonch’s Mendhar area. Speaking to ANI, SD Singh Jamwal, IG, Jammu Zone said, “There was an attempt of forceful entry into the house(Farooq Abdullah’s) by an individual named Murfas Shah, resident of Poonch. He forced his way through the VIP gate in an SUV. He was unarmed. Investigation is underway.”

Meanwhile, the deceased’s father had questioned police over the shootout. He said, “He was with me last night. He goes to gym daily & left for that today. I want to know why was he killed. Where were the security guards when he breached the gate? Why didn’t they arrest him?” reports ANI.

The entire incident is being seen as a major breach in the security of former Union Minister who is also a Z-plus category protectee.