Man found dead in Rashtrapati Bhavan servant’s quarters

A 50-year-old man employed at the Rashtrpati Bhavan here was found dead in a servant’s quarters on the complex, police said on Friday. Police said Trilok Chand was found dead on Thursday night in a room that was locked from inside. He was working at the Secretariat in the President’s official residence. “Another employee noticed foul smell emanating from his room. When he tried to check, the door of Trilok’s accomodation was found locked from inside and there was no response. He then informed the security officials,” a senior police officer said.

Police broke opene the door and found Trilok dead. He was reported to be unwell for some time. “It appears to be a natural death, although we are investigating. The body was sent for post-mortem. Trilok could have dead five days ago,” the officer added.