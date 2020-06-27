Man fined Rs 6,26,600 as 15 people test COVID-19 positive after attending his son’s marriage in Rajasthan!

Rajasthan coronavirus news: Bhilwada District Collector has imposed a fine of Rs 6,26,600 on a person who invited more than 50 people in his son’s marriage ceremony on June 13. As many as 15 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and one person has died due to the disease after attending the function, ANI reported.

