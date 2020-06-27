  • MORE MARKET STATS

Man fined Rs 6,26,600 as 15 people test COVID-19 positive after attending his son’s marriage in Rajasthan!

By: |
Published: June 27, 2020 8:11 PM

As many as 15 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and one person has died due to the disease after attending the function.

Covid cases in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan coronavirus news: Bhilwada District Collector has imposed a fine of Rs 6,26,600 on a person who invited more than 50 people in his son’s marriage ceremony on June 13. As many as 15 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and one person has died due to the disease after attending the function, ANI reported.

(Story to be updated)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Man fined Rs 626600 as 15 people test COVID-19 positive after attending his son’s marriage in Rajasthan!
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Gymkhana Club in trouble? NCLT says its affairs ‘prima facie’ conducted in prejudiced manner
2China grabbed 45,000 sq kms of Indian land post-1962 war: Sharad Pawar reminds Rahul Gandhi
3Madhya Pradesh: VHP ‘gau raksha’ wing functionary shot dead in Hoshangabad