Man fell into a 700-feet deep gorge while taking selfie, then this happened

While taking the selfie, Mahale lost his balance and fell sliding down the gorge.

It has been already reported that deaths related to selfies are the highest in India, however, one man from Nashik cheated death as he miraculously survived after falling into a 700 feet gorge while taking a selfie. The incident took place on Wednesday in the Amboli ghat area in Sindhudurg district around 4 pm when 35-year old Sampat Mahale, decided to stop near a waterfall to click a selfie while he was returning after a holiday in Goa. While taking the selfie, Mahale lost his balance and fell sliding down the gorge, reports Times of India.

After a five hour long gruelling search operation conducted by a team of police, trained trekkers and local youths, Mahale was rescued. What is interesting is that Mahale in spite of falling in the 700 feet gorge not only survived but sustained minor bruises all over the body. After the rescue operation, Mahale headed back to his residence in Nashik with his family. Mahale was admitted to a hospital in Nashik.

As per the police, the victim, Mahale, was on his way back to his home and was with his family and friends. The police mention that he was returning after a trip to Goa and decided to take a break near a waterfall. According to the police, “Mahale was standing on a boulder near the waterfall to click a selfie when he lost balance and skidded down the gorge. We rushed to the spot after his wife informed local police.”

After the five hour search, the victim, Mahale was found breathing but in a semi-conscious state. He had no signs of serious injuries as while he was falling down, he didn’t hit any rock otherwise it could have proved fatal.