Man fakes appreciation letter from Pranab Mukherjee to promote his book, arrested by cyber cell

A senior academician has been arrested by Delhi Police’s cyber cell for allegedly faking an appreciation letter from former President Pranab Mukherjee to promote a book he authored. Hari Krishna Maram, the man in question, is a ‘management guru’ who has written several books, DCP (cyber cell) Anyesh Roy told the Indian Express. Maram, 48, is also the chairman-founder of Imperial College, Bengaluru.

The accused was in the US when an FIR was lodged against him. He reportedly refused to join the probe initially but was arrested upon his return by Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police on Wednesday.

The case was investigated by cyber cell sub-inspector Bhanu Pratap after a complaint was filed by the president’s press secretary last year. As per a report by news agency Press Trust of India, Maram had allegedly posted the photo of an “appreciation letter” received from the president for one of his books on digital marketing.

A city court had then issued a non-bailable warrant against Maram and initiated proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender, the report said.

The college owner was produced in a city court on Saturday that sent him to judicial custody. Police have seized the computer and have sent it for forensic examination.