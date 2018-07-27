Man climbs tower in Delhi to demand special status for Andhra Pradesh

The man, identified as Uma Mahesh Reddy (25), a native of the state, had a banner that read, “AP need special status (sic)”. (ANI)

A man climbed a tower near the Metro Bhawan here today to protest the Centre’s refusal to confer special category status to Andhra Pradesh, police said.

It took police and fire brigade officials almost three-and-a-half hours to convince him to come down, they said.

“The man was there on the tower for quite some time but ultimately we managed to get him to come down,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said.

A senior official from the Delhi Fire Service said a fire tender was rushed to the spot after they received a call at 11:45 am. The man finally climbed down at 3:25 pm, he added.

Reddy is pursuing his LLB from the Osmania university in Hyderabad and had come to Delhi on July 25. He was staying with a friend in Paharganj, another officer said.

Police said Reddy had left a note with his name and mobile number before climbing the tower and he came down only after officers reassured him that his demand would be conveyed to the PMO.

A political battle over the special category status to Andhra Pradesh had led to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) walking out of the NDA. Last week, the TDP moved a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha over the issue, although the move was defeated.