Man climbs on Mantralaya safety net over his demands in Mumbai

Published: January 8, 2019 2:18 PM

A political party (Bharat Prajasatta Party) activist named Laxman Annasaheb Chavan created a stunt.

Mantralaya special squad took him into custody and later handed over to Marine Drive Police Station.

A man climbed on the safety net on second floor in the Mantralaya on Monday afternoon over his various demands, including government regulation fees for nursery and pre-nursery schools and matter of farmer’s suicides. He was later taken into custody by Mantralaya special squad team and handed over to Mumbai Police. A political party (Bharat Prajasatta Party) activist named Laxman Annasaheb Chavan created a stunt. Mantralaya special squad took him into custody and later handed over to Marine Drive Police Station.

Liquor bottles kept in food packets distributed at temple in UP’s Hardoi
Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 08 (ANI): Liquor bottles which were kept in food packets distributed in an event which was organised by Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Naresh Agarwal’s son Nitin at a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi on Monday where the former was also present. While speaking to ANI, BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Anshul Verma said, “I will inform the top leadership. To rectify its mistake, BJP will have to rethink”.

