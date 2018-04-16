Man caught red handed for posing as AIIMS doctor for months: Here is how he pulled off the con job

AIIMS fake doctor case: According to reports, 19-year-old Adnan Khurram was arrested on Saturday when he was trying to enter the hospital.

In a shocking case that raises serious questions on the safety and security of patients at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a man was arrested for allegedly posing as doctor for past five months in the country’s premier medical facility. According to reports, 19-year-old Adnan Khurram was arrested on Saturday when he was trying to enter the hospital.

During interrogation, he told police that he was impersonating a doctor to ensure that his sister was admitted to AIIMS timely. It has been learnt that Khurram hails from Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, has completed till class X education and is not a history-sheeter. He was charged under IPC sections 419 and 468 at Hauz Khas police station and has been lodged in Tihar Jail, DCP (south) Romil Baaniya was quoted as saying.

Shocking details have emerged after his arrest. According to reports, Khurram had managed to stay undetected at the institute after having managed to make friends with doctors and medical students at AIIMS. Apart from this, he possessed a sharp knowledge about medicines and also took part in events in the institute. He had also got hold of a diary which is given to doctors which he used to gain entry to the hospital. Police said he also took advantage of the strong contingent of doctors present in AIIMS to fake his identity.

Police said through social media, Khurram approached a doctor staying at the hostel and they became friends. “In the meantime, the accused managed to get hold of a 15-page notebook with a cover of the hospital — carried by junior doctors. He wrote his name inside and used it to get past security,” a police official was quoted as saying by IE.

While everything was going fine for Khurram, on Saturday, he ran out of luck. He came in the AIIMS to attend a marathon but was spotted by security guards. When doctors present there asked a few questions, he failed to satisfy them. The doctors then called the poilice. Police said that the accused had also posted photos of himself in a white coat and a stethoscope on social media.

AIIMS officials said the impersonation was discovered after a complaint by doctors to authorities, alleging that they had identified an “impostor” who used the hospital as a platform to attend “different political and medical events”.