Man caught red handed for posing as AIIMS doctor for months: Here is how he pulled off the con job

AIIMS fake doctor case: In a shocking case that raises serious questions on the safety and security of patients at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a man was arrested for allegedly posing as doctor for past five months in the country's premier medical facility.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: April 17, 2018 7:57 AM
aiims doctor AIIMS fake doctor case: According to reports, 19-year-old Adnan Khurram was arrested on Saturday when he was trying to enter the hospital.

According to reports, 19-year-old Adnan Khurram was arrested on Saturday when he was trying to enter the hospital.

During interrogation, he told police that he was impersonating a doctor to ensure that his sister was admitted to AIIMS timely. It has been learnt that Khurram hails from Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, has completed till class X education and is not a history-sheeter. He was charged under IPC sections 419 and 468 at Hauz Khas police station and has been lodged in Tihar Jail, DCP (south) Romil Baaniya was quoted as saying.

Shocking details have emerged after his arrest. According to reports, Khurram had managed to stay undetected at the institute after having managed to make friends with doctors and medical students at AIIMS. Apart from this, he possessed a sharp knowledge about medicines and also took part in events in the institute. He had also got hold of a diary which is given to doctors which he used to gain entry to the hospital. Police said he also took advantage of the strong contingent of doctors present in AIIMS to fake his identity.

Police said through social media, Khurram approached a doctor staying at the hostel and they became friends. “In the meantime, the accused managed to get hold of a 15-page notebook with a cover of the hospital — carried by junior doctors. He wrote his name inside and used it to get past security,” a police official was quoted as saying by IE.

While everything was going fine for Khurram, on Saturday, he ran out of luck. He came in the AIIMS to attend a marathon but was spotted by security guards. When doctors present there asked a few questions, he failed to satisfy them. The doctors then called the poilice. Police said that the accused had also posted photos of himself in a white coat and a stethoscope on social media.

AIIMS officials said the impersonation was discovered after a complaint by doctors to authorities, alleging that they had identified an “impostor” who used the hospital as a platform to attend “different political and medical events”.

  1. Nasirhussain Khan
    Apr 16, 2018 at 8:52 pm
    he cannot be accused as he has not treated any patients, but as they says that " Apart from this, he possessed a sharp knowledge about medicines " that means he has good knowledge in that field and if he can become a good doctor why not help other than dominating his skills and putting him behind the bars. and i hope this truthful investigation should be done in the case of real criminal as well.
    1. V Kumar
      Apr 16, 2018 at 1:49 pm
      He did not treat any patient thus he cannot be accused of fraud. At best, he only guilty of a mild form of impersonation. He was not violent nor committed any crimes nor passed off fake medicines. Merely he seemed to have had a fancy for medicine and becoming a doctor. Unless the police finds some terrorist recce angle, there is no reason to suspect him of anything but rather he should be coun ed and let go. The fault is more that of AIIMS for permitting him and for lax security.
