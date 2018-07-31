Man booked for posting ‘offensive’ photo of Yogi Adityanath on Twitter

Yogi Adtiyanath. (PTI)

An FIR was registered against a member of Nagar Panchayat (urban local body) in Deoria district for allegedly posting an objectionable photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Twitter, police said. Following the complaint lodged by Hindu Yuva Vahini of Deoria unit today, police started investigations in the case, though, no arrests have been made so far.

“Member of Lar Nagar Panchayat Birbal Yadav had posted an objectionable picture on Twitter yesterday. It was shared by other people on various social media platforms,” Deoria district co-ordinator of HYV Neeraj Shahi alleged, adding that a written complaint was lodged against Yadav.

“After getting the complaint, a case has been registered under IT Act,” SHO Lar, Vijay Narayan Prasad said. The investigation was underway but Yadav was yet to be arrested, Prasad added.

Shahi further said: “Yogi ji is peethadhishwar of Gorakhnath Math, our Guru, our patron and also chief minister of the state. Anyone who posts objectionable text or picture of him should be sent to jail.”

District president of HYV Munna Rai said, “It is highly condemnable that a member of a Nagar Panchayat posts an objectionable picture of our Guru Yogi Adityanath. It is only a way to disturb peace in the area.”