Man booked for making derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi on Facebook

The DySP said the FIR has been lodged at Sadar police station under sections sections 295 A and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code. While Section 295 A deals with the offence of committing “deliberate and malicious acts aimed at outraging religious feelings”, the other sections pertains to the crime of “making statements promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes”. The FIR has just been lodged and the accused will soon be arrested, he added. In his Facebook status uploaded in Hindi on December 21, Negi had made derogatory remarks against the Congress president and his sister.