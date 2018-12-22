Man booked for making derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi on Facebook

By: | Published: December 22, 2018 10:07 PM

A first information report has been registered against Ranbir Singh Negi on the basis of a complaint by Himachal Youth Congress president Manish Thakur, Shimla Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramod Shukla said.

In his Facebook status uploaded in Hindi on December 21, Negi had made derogatory remarks against the Congress president and his sister.

A local resident has been booked for making derogatory remarks against Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra on Facebook, the police said Saturday. A first information report has been registered against Ranbir Singh Negi on the basis of a complaint by Himachal Youth Congress president Manish Thakur, Shimla Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramod Shukla said.

The DySP said the FIR has been lodged at Sadar police station under sections sections 295 A and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code. While Section 295 A deals with the offence of committing “deliberate and malicious acts aimed at outraging religious feelings”, the other sections pertains to the crime of “making statements promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes”. The FIR has just been lodged and the accused will soon be arrested, he added. In his Facebook status uploaded in Hindi on December 21, Negi had made derogatory remarks against the Congress president and his sister.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Man booked for making derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi on Facebook
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition