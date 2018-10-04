Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife over phone

Noori’s family alleged that after the talaq, her mother-in-law and sister-in-law forced her to leave the house and also threatened her, police said. (Representational Image)

Police have registered a case here against a man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife over phone over the dowry issue.

The man currently lives in Saudi Arabia, police said Thursday.

“Chandbabu pronounced triple talaq (divorce) thrice to his wife Noori, 20, over phone on September 10 when her family members did not fulfill his dowry demand,” Superintendent of Police Sabharaj said.

An FIR in this connection was registered against Chandbabu, his mother and sister on the complaint of the victim’s family at Ruphaideeha police station on Wednesday, he said.

They alleged that the accused was demanding Rs 50,000 and a motorcycle as dowry, the SP said.

Police said they were probing the matter.

The government had recently passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2018, which makes triple talaq an offence and can invite a jail term of three years.

The Supreme Court had on August 22 last year struck down triple talaq, calling the practice unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution, which provides for equality before the law.