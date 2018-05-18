Man behind super viral Lord Hanuman poster, now comes up with PM Narendra Modi’s painting

Karan Acharya- The mind behind attitude Hanuman.

From no one to probably one of the most popular graphic artists in India, Karan Acharya’s famous Lord Hanuman poster has already created a huge buzz in the market. Wherever a person would turn eyes to, there were stickers of the unique art on cars, phones and shops. The moment for the young Keralite, however, was when PM Narendra Modi mentioned him during a rally in Mangaluru. PM Narendra Modi had praised Acharya and said: “This is a laudable achievement and is the power of his achievement, talent and imagination. This is the pride of Mangaluru. All TV channels are queued up for his interview.”

As a token of thanks, the Angry Hanuman artist made a graphic of PM himself and tweeted it on his Twitter handle with the caption, “Dear sir narendramodi, thank u for observing and appreciating my work. This is a small token of thanks to u. Hope u like it.” The picture has been made with monochrome texture with PM Modi waving his hand.

Modi after praising Acharya had also slammed the ‘Congress ecosystem’ for criticising the young graphic artist’s art. “The Congress’ ecosystem doesn’t even tolerate the magnificent art of Karan Acharya whose Hanuman captured the imagination of the entire country. Unable to digest its success, the Congress tried to miring it in a controversy. There is no iota of democracy in the minds of Congress members”, Modi said.

Acharya is a designer and graphic artist from Kumble village in Kasaragod which is situated in the nothern most district in Kerala. He had created the Hanuman poster in 2015, when boys from a youth club in his village asked him to design something different to put on the flags for Ganesh Chaturthi.