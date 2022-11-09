Man behind several landmark judgements, DY Chandrachud takes oath as Chief Justice of India

Justice Dhananjaya Chandrachud on Wednesday took oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI). President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath at a ceremony in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Justice Chandrachud replaces CJI UU Lalit, who retired after a short stint of 74 days. CJI Chandrachud will hold the top post till November 10, 2024.

As a Supreme Court judge, CJI Chandrachud was part of several landmark judgements including the Ayodhya verdict, right to privacy and the decriminalisation of Article 377 of the IPC among others. His appointment as CJI was recommended by the outgoing CJI UU Lalit as per convention.

He was elevated as a Supreme Court judge on May 13, 2016. CJI Chandrachud has also been part of several top court benches adjudicating on Aadhar and the Sabarimala row. CJI Chandrachud led several benches, providing relief to several citizens during COVID and including “unmarried woman” in the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act.

Incidentally, Justice Chandrachud became the first CJI, whose father Justice YV Chandrachud was also the highest-ranking officer of the Indian judiciary. Justice Chandrachud’s father was the longest-serving CJI and held the post for seven years. Prior to becoming a judge at the Supreme Court, Justice Chandrachud held key positions in the Bombay High Court, serving as the judge there and was also the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.