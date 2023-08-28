Man bludgeons live-in partner to death with pressure cooker in Bengaluru, arrested

Bengaluru Police has arrested a man for allegedly beating his live-in partner to death with a pressure cooker because he suspected her of cheating on him. The incident took place at the Mico layout in Begur.

Vaishnav, an engineering graduate, killed the woman, Devi (24), suspecting infidelity, the police said. They both hailed from Kerala and had known each other for the last three years and had been living together for the last two years, the police added.

According to police, the two had studied together in college and worked in the sales and marketing sector. Neighbours have told police that they quarrelled often. But police said none of them had filed a police complaint against each other in the past, NDTV reported.

As the couple’s relationship soured, Devi’s sister Krishna had counselled the two at her residence on Saturday, the police said. Soon after they returned from her house, another argument allegedly flared up between Devi and Vaishnav. In a fit of anger, Vaishnav allegedly hit Devi’s head with a cooker multiple times, leading to the woman’s death, said the police.

“Vaishnav had some doubts about the deceased, and they fought over it. On Saturday, this happened again, and he hit the woman with a cooker,” CK Baba, senior police officer of South Bengaluru, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Vaishnav was on the run after the incident but was caught. A murder case has been registered.