Man beaten to death over rumours of cow-slaughter – Details of the incident

“As per the contents of the complaint, the FIR states that there was a scuffle over the right of way. Qasim and Samiuddin were walking from Madapur village towards Baghera Khurd when a motorcycle hit them. This led to a scuffle and the accused, who are residents of Baghera Khurd called more people to the spot. This is what the complaint said. We are investigating the matter and two people have been arrested so far. Till now, no evidence of any attempt to slaughter a cow — such as meat or any weapon — has been recovered,” reports The Indian Express.
The FIR was filed at the police station by Samayuddin’s brother Yasin. “This is all the complainant has told the police. We have not recovered any motorcycle from the spot. As far as the allegations about attempted cow slaughter or cattle smuggling are concerned, we are investigating the matter. An FIR in the case against unidentified men, under IPC sections related to murder, attempt to murder and rioting, has been registered on the basis of a complaint received from injured Samiuddin’s brother” Sankalp Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Hapur told IE.
The victim’s family had claimed that Qasim had received a telephonic call hours before the incident at around 11 am on Monday. “He was at home yesterday and he left immediately stating that he will be back by 4 pm. He took around Rs 60,000-70,000. We had asked him to not leave in a hurry and to return quickly. He used to go to neighbouring villages to procure and sell cattle and we thought that it must be regarding his business,” said Qasim’s daughter-in-law Arshi to IE. Qasim’s post-mortem examination report claims that the cause of his death as “shock and haemorrhage due to antemortem injuries.”