Man beaten to death over rumours of cow-slaughter – Details of the incident

In yet another shocking incident, a 45-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob at Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, around 70 km from the national capital. The shameful incident took place over rumours of cow slaughter. While another person (65) was seriously injured. The incident of lynching took place at Hapur’s Pilakhuwa village on Monday.The victim identified as Qasim, while the injured Samayuddin is being treated at a local hospital in Hapur. The duo was brutally thrashed after an argument with some bike-borne men from the neighbouring village. According to The Indian Express, police have arrested the two accused men – Yudhishtir Singh and Rakesh Sisodia – on the charge of murder. As per the complaint lodged at the Pilakhuwa police station, the entire incident was the result of a fight between unknown bike-borne persons and two victims. But the family members of Samayuddin had claimed that the incident was related to cattle.

“As per the contents of the complaint, the FIR states that there was a scuffle over the right of way. Qasim and Samiuddin were walking from Madapur village towards Baghera Khurd when a motorcycle hit them. This led to a scuffle and the accused, who are residents of Baghera Khurd called more people to the spot. This is what the complaint said. We are investigating the matter and two people have been arrested so far. Till now, no evidence of any attempt to slaughter a cow — such as meat or any weapon — has been recovered,” reports The Indian Express.

The FIR was filed at the police station by Samayuddin’s brother Yasin. “This is all the complainant has told the police. We have not recovered any motorcycle from the spot. As far as the allegations about attempted cow slaughter or cattle smuggling are concerned, we are investigating the matter. An FIR in the case against unidentified men, under IPC sections related to murder, attempt to murder and rioting, has been registered on the basis of a complaint received from injured Samiuddin’s brother” Sankalp Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Hapur told IE.

The victim’s family had claimed that Qasim had received a telephonic call hours before the incident at around 11 am on Monday. “He was at home yesterday and he left immediately stating that he will be back by 4 pm. He took around Rs 60,000-70,000. We had asked him to not leave in a hurry and to return quickly. He used to go to neighbouring villages to procure and sell cattle and we thought that it must be regarding his business,” said Qasim’s daughter-in-law Arshi to IE. Qasim’s post-mortem examination report claims that the cause of his death as “shock and haemorrhage due to antemortem injuries.”