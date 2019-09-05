Man beaten to death in Murshidabad, days after Mamata Banerjee enacts anti-lynching law

Man lynched in West Bengal, days after Mamata Banerjee enacts anti-lynching law. (Representational pic)

Days after the Mamata Banerjee government enacted an anti-lynching law, a 32-year-old man was beaten to death in Berhampur town of Murshidabad district on Wednesday morning, a report in The Indian Express said. The deceased man has been identified as Kabir Sheikh, a resident of Sahajadpur-Fuliapara area.

The IE report said that Kabir had entered a medical store in Lal Bagh area of Berhampur where he allegedly damaged furniture and vandalised the doctor’s chamber. Upon noticing this, a group of people entered the doctor’s chamber and beat him. Kabir’s body was later found in the open area of the medical store with his hands and legs tied with ropes.

He was rushed to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. A senior police official of Murshidabad district told the daily that two persons have been arrested so far in the case. Police said that Kabir used to work as a mason in Saudi Arabia and had returned to his village recently. Police said that they are yet to find out why Kabir entered the doctor’s chamber.

Police also said that an investigation is underway to ascertain whether he was mentally unstable. Kabir’s wife, however, said that her husband was mentally fit and demanded stern punishment for those involved in the murder.

“Today morning, my husband was working in our home. Suddenly he left with some clothes. I don’t know why he went to the doctor’s chamber,” Aklema Bibi, wife of the deceased man, said.

The lynching took place days after the West Bengal government enacted a law with a provision for life imprisonment to those injuring a person and death sentence for the killing. The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill was passed by the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on August 31. West Bengal is the second state after Rajasthan to enact such a law in the country.