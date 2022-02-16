Man attempts to break into NSA Ajit Doval’s residence, says ‘being controlled by chip in body’; detained

During the interrogation, the man claimed that somebody had somebody had put a chip inside his body and he was being controlled. The police, however, refuted his claim.

An unidentified person allegedly tried to enter enter the residence of National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval in Delhi on Wednesday morning. He was stopped by the security personnel deployed at the NSA’s residence and taken into custody.

During the interrogation, the man claimed that somebody had somebody had put a chip inside his body and he was being controlled. The police, however, refuted his claim.

“According to the primary investigation, he seems to be mentally disturbed. He was driving a rented car,” Delhi Police said in a statement.