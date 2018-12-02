Man as bait for man-eater! After goat failed to catch leopard, Gujarat forest dept puts officials in cage to lure big cat

This development comes after the officials failed to catch the leopard when they placed goats inside the cage as bait. (Express photo)

Gujarat forest officials have come out with a ‘new’ way to catch the ‘man-eater’ leopard in the Dhanpur taluka of Dahod district. This time three officials spent four hours on Friday night in a cage, that was put in the forest range, to catch the big cat that has killed three persons in the area. The three men, forest guard Vijay Bamania, an official trained to shoot tranquiliser darts, and a veterinary doctor were put in one of the nine cages the department has placed in the forest where the leopard is said to be moving, with the eight other cages spread through the jungle containing animals. The officials returned to the cage Saturday evening.

While officials have admitted that this a new way to catch the animal, Chief Conservator of Forests, Vadodara Circle, S K Shrivastava, supervisor of the current mission, said that once in a while such experimentation is needed, The Indian Express reported.

The team inside the cage had a torch, while a goat was tied in the open nearby. They also had a machine to make goat sounds to attract the leopard. Around their position, dry leaves have been scattered so that they could hear the leopard coming. Officials have said that the all three inside were safe and the cage was like ‘a protection cage’.

This development comes after the officials failed to catch the leopard when they placed goats inside the cage as bait. According to The Indian Express, Shrivastava admitted that the humans-in-cage idea followed their thwarted efforts to track the leopard lately.

As many as 200 Forest Department officials are prowling the forest range of Dhanpur in a bid to capture the leopard, including a team from Sasan Gir.

Following the deaths and attacks, the local villagers had demanded shoot-at-sight orders against the leopard.

Even as the leopard is out of the reach of officials, at the same time, they suspect the big cat could have moved out to Alirajpur forests in Madhya Pradesh.

Despite their efforts, the forest personnel in Gujarat could not capture the ‘man-eater’ big cat, even ten days after it killed two children and an elderly woman in different forest areas in the taluka, the official said. “Based on the pug marks, officials suspect that the leopard has crossed into Madhya Pradesh. Gujarat official have informed the forest staff there to stay alert as the leopard had killed three persons in Dahod district including of Ashwinta Pasaya, 9, Jyotsana Parmar, 12, and 40-year-old Mathuri Ganava.