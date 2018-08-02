Man arrested in Noida for circulating video targeting a specific community on WhatsApp

A complaint was received by police in Dankaur area on Tuesday about the video doing rounds on the instant messaging platform, an official said.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Changoli village here today for allegedly circulating a video against a specific community on WhatsApp, police said. A complaint was received by police in Dankaur area on Tuesday about the video doing rounds on the instant messaging platform, an official said. Working on a tip-off, Sundar Prajapati, the main accused in the case, was arrested, Dankaur police station house officer (SHO) Farmood Ali Pundir said.

Prajapati has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), among others, he said. Four others, identified as Bittu, Priyank, Saurabh and Anshu, of Changoli village, have been booked in connection with the case, the SHO said.

He said when quizzed about the motive of making the “targeted video” against a community, Prajapati told the police that he did so under the influence of alcohol. Prajapati has been remanded in judicial custody, while searches were underway to nab the other accused, he added.