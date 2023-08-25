scorecardresearch
Man arrested for raping woman tourist at Goa resort

Written by India News Desk
He was arrested at Thivim village near Mapusa town in North Goa. (File Image)

A man from Gujarat has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman tourist at a resort in Assonora village of North Goa, reports PTI.

The alleged incident took place on August 23. Based on the woman’s complaint the police arrested Laxman Siyar, 47, who was also on a visit to Goa.

He was arrested at Thivim village near Mapusa town in North Goa.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that the woman and the accused had earlier met each other on a flight and had befriended each other.

As they had a conversation, he took her number and the two remained in touch, Dalvi added.

“Earlier this week, the woman and the man visited Goa separately. On August 23, he called the woman on her phone and persuaded her to visit the resort he was staying in Assonora under the pretext of showing the amenities there,” he said, quoting the complaint.

“When the woman visited the resort, the accused took her into his room and raped her there. He also threatened her against disclosing about the incident to anybody,” Dalvi added.

The woman then lodged a complaint and police teams were formed.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 15:39 IST

