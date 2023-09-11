scorecardresearch
Man arrested for groping woman passenger onboard Mumbai-Guwahati IndiGo flight

The woman passenger has accused the man of lifting the armrest and groping her while the cabin lights were dimmed on the late-night flight.

Written by India News Desk
The groping incident took place onboard a Mumbai-Guwahati IndiGo flight. (File photo/PTI)

A man was arrested for allegedly groping and sexually assaulting a female passenger onboard a Mumbai-Guwahati IndiGo flight.

The woman passenger accused the man of lifting the armrest and groping her while the cabin lights were dimmed during a late-night flight, India Today reported.

Authorities handed him over to the police after the flight arrived at the Guwahati airport, the airline said on Sunday.

Also Read

Also Read: Air India Newark-Delhi flight makes emergency landing in Stockholm

“An FIR has been filed by the complainant with the local police and we will provide assistance in their investigation, where required,” the airline said in an official statement on Sunday.

Recalling the assault, the woman said she was asleep and woke up to see the armrest lifted and the man leaning close to her. Concerned about her safety, she pretended to stay asleep and hoped that the man would go away, she told the Times of India.

Also Read: Explainer: How does the hydraulic system work in flights? What is the impact of its failure?

However, he went ahead and groped her, the woman alleged. She immediately alerted the cabin crew, and the man was handed over to Guwahati police upon the flight’s arrival.

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 17:21 IST

