Man arrested for creating fake website in name of Metro Rail

A man from Kerala has been arrested for allegedly creating a fake website in the name of Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL). The Cyber Crime Wing of the city police arrested S Sreejith of Malappuram in Kerala yesterday, an official release here said today. He “stole” design, information and photographs from the existing metro rail website to create a fake portal resembling the original one and even issued advertisements about job opportunities, it said. The action was taken based on a complaint from CMRL, it said, adding the man has been remanded to custody.