Man arrested for burgling house of World Bank official in south Delhi

By: |
September 22, 2020 10:13 AM

The accused has been identified as Ashwani, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

World Bank, Panchsheel Park, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, south Delhi

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly burgling the house of a World Bank official in south Delhi, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Ashwani, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, they said. On September 7, police received information regarding a theft.

Complainant Shruti Narayan, a resident of Panchsheel Park, reported the theft of Rs 20,000, one mobile phone, gold earring, one pair of shoes and other items from her house between 2 am to 5.30 am, a senior police officer said.

“On preliminary enquiry, all locks of the house were found to be intact. The complainant and her husband were present at home at the time of the incident,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. No CCTV camera was found to be installed in the house. The complainant is a tenant in the house and works in the World Bank. Her husband is self-employed, the DCP said.

During investigation, through CCTV analysis and technical surveillance, the accused was arrested on Sunday. The stolen items have been recovered from his possession, Thakur said. During interrogation, two more cases have also been solved and stolen property has been recovered from his possession in both the cases, police said.

  Man arrested for burgling house of World Bank official in south Delhi
