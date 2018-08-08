Man arrested for allegedly cheating, sexually exploiting many young women on pretext of offering them jobs

The accused along with three others, who are absconding, closed their office after job-seekers started

A 35-year-old man, absconding since 2016 after allegedly cheating and sexually exploiting many young women on the pretext of offering them jobs in multi-national firms, was today arrested, police said. Shaik Mastanwali alias Shaik Munna, a native of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, allegedly cheated unemployed youngsters mostly women and “sexually exploited” several of

them with false promises to provide jobs through his job consultancy office, they said.

The accused along with three others, who are absconding, closed their office after job-seekers started pressuring them, police s said. According to Police, Shaik Munna on the pretext of providing jobs allegedly sexually exploited several young women and also secretly video graphed his sexual acts using his mobile phone.

“Many complaints have been lodged in different police stations against the accused,” the police said, adding that efforts were on to nab three other accused.