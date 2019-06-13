Man arrested for ‘abusive’ comment against Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on social media

Published: June 13, 2019

Lalit Yadav, a resident of Saragaon in Raipur district, was arrested Tuesday on charges of posting an "abusive and derogatory" comment against the Congress Chief Minister on his Facebook page, a senior police official said.

Man arrested for abusive comment, Chhattisgarh CM, Bhupesh Baghel, abusive comment on social media, Facebook pageYadav?s comment was in response to a Facebook post pertaining to a skywalk being constructed to facilitate movement of pedestrians between Jaistambh Chowk to Shastri Chowk areas in the state capital, the official said. (Representational image)

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posting an “abusive” comment against Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel on social media, police said Wednesday.

Lalit Yadav, a resident of Saragaon in Raipur district, was arrested Tuesday on charges of posting an “abusive and derogatory” comment against the Congress Chief Minister on his Facebook page, a senior police official said. A complaint about the post by Yadav, who works in a city hotel, was lodged by a Youth Congress worker, he said.

Yadav’s comment was in response to a Facebook post pertaining to a skywalk being constructed to facilitate movement of pedestrians between Jaistambh Chowk to Shastri Chowk areas in the state capital, the official said.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act and produced in a local court which sent him in judicial custody, he said. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

The construction of the skywalk started during the previous BJP government. After the Congress came to power in December last year, its government halted the skywalk’s construction. The Baghel government has now has sought public opinion on whether to complete the project or demolish the partially erected structure.

