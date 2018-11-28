Man arrested after cops recover 50 human skeletons from train in Bihar’s Chapra (Representational image)

The skeletons were being smuggled from Uttar Pradesh’s Balia to China via Bhutan, officials suspect.

A man was arrested at a railway station on Tuesday with human skeletal remains in Bihar’s Chapra. The Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended the man identified as 29-year-old Sanjay Prasad. a resident of East Champaran district, who is said to be travelling in Balia-Sealdah Express. Nearly 50 human skeletons were recovered from his possession, prompting concerns of an organised corpse smuggling ring.

As per reports, the cops suspected that the skeletons, including 16 human skulls and 34 femurs, were meant to be moved to China via Bhutan and were being smuggled from Balia in Uttar Pradesh. The man is now being interrogated and his contacts scanned to investigate the involvement and links of other persons in the smuggling.

In addition, the GRP seized Nepal and Bhutan currencies, several ATM cards and SIM cards with Nepal mobile phone numbers. Two identity cards with different addresses were also found in his possession. While one was issued on an address from Paharpur in West Champaran, the other was on the address of New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, said Sonepur Deputy Superintendent of Police (rail) Mohammad Tanvir.

The DSP said that they will be seeking the remand of Sanjay Prasad once he is produced before the court.

According to Chhapra GRP SHO Suman Prasad Singh, Prasad has revealed that he smuggled such consignments to Bhutan twice earlier. He reportedly told police that the skulls and femurs were meant to be smuggled to Bhutan meant to be used by tantriks, reported The Times of India.

Another officer who requested anonymity said that skeletons were also in huge demand with medical students, a report in Hindustan Times said.