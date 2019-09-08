‘Mammoth support’ for Manohar Lal Khattar showing ‘direction of the wind’ in Haryana, says Narendra Modi

“What I am seeing here is unprecedented,” Modi said, referring to the large number of people gathered here to listen to him. “This shows the direction of the wind.” (Reuters photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the “mammoth support” for Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar shows the “direction of the wind” in Haryana and makes clear with whom people’s blessings will be in the assembly election. At his first poll rally in Rohtak ahead of state polls, in October, Modi said Haryana’s BJP government has ended corruption, “the game of” transferring teachers and illegal farm-land deals. He also alleged previous governments only promoted “parivarvaad” (dynastic politics).

The prime minister said there were two objectives for his Rohtak visit. First, he added, was to “gift” development projects and also to “witness the mammoth support” for CM Khattar. “What I am seeing here is unprecedented,” Modi said, referring to the large number of people gathered here to listen to him. “This shows the direction of the wind.”

Also read: North East, mainland India relations existed since Mahabharata, says Amit Shah

Citing Khattar’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra, he said it’s proof the chief minister served people for five years and now it has “become clear with whom the blessing of Haryana will be”. The Yatra began on August 18 from Kalka and culminated here on Sunday after covering all assembly segments in the state.

Attacking previous governments in Haryana, Modi alleged they only promoted dynasty politics and corruption. “Who used to become CM here,” he asked the people there and then went on to answer the question himself. “Here, a CM was preferred who could take truckloads of people to Delhi and beat drums outside the home of the PM of that time.” “(But) In the past five years, neither the CM nor the government had to take a single truck of people (to Delhi),” Modi said. He said Haryana is witnessing a new kind of politics.

“This government has shown that there are people who can work selflessly and live and die for the state,” he said.

“For the better future of Haryana, the state needs the leadership of Manohar ji who is committed to serve people. In the past five years, Haryana government ended the system of ‘apne paraay ka bhed’ (nepotism). In past five years, strong action was taken against parivarvaad, corruption, stopped wrong practice of giving government jobs (bandar-baant), successfully attempted to end the game of teacher-transfer-posting and also ended the game of corruption on farmers land,” said Modi.

He urged the people of Haryana to vote for BJP again. He said people used to see Khattar differently when he took over as Haryana’s CM. “I also used to hear different kinds of words about me when I took over as CM for the first time in 2001. In five years, it is the result of his (Khattar’s) efforts that today every family has become Manohar,” he said.

The prime minister said Haryana benefitted from “double engine”, referring to the BJP government at the Centre and in the state. With Centre’s help, projects worth Rs 25,000 crore were under way in Haryana, he said, and added he was laying the foundation and inaugurating projects worth Rs 2,000 crore in Rohtak on Sunday. Modi also lauded Haryana government’s efforts in improving the sex ratio.

At the rally, earthen pitchers apart from steel and copper glasses were arranged to serve the gathering. Supporting the Central government’s campaign against single-use plastics, the ruling party had put up banners and hoardings made of cloths at the venue. The PM laid the foundation stones for five projects and inaugurated five projects.

The foundations for Shree Sheetle Mata Devi Medical College in Gurugram, 576 houses in police complex Bhondsi, Mega Food Park at IMT-Rohtak, Integrated Command-and-Control-Centre in Karnal and area-based development under Faridabad Smart City Project were laid.

Modi inaugurated rehabilitation of Dulhera distributory, girls colleges in Badoli (Palwal), Punhana (Nuh), Mandkola (Palwal), Ugalan (hisar) and Kalanwali (Sirsa), Integrated-Command-and-Control Centre in Faridabad, 576 low-cost dwelling houses in Rohtak and energy-efficient street-light project with centralised control and monitoring system in Thanesar, Ladwa, Shahabad and Pehowa (Kurukshetra).