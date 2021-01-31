  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mamata working towards serving her nephew in West Bengal: Amit Shah

January 31, 2021 4:07 PM

Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that she is working towards serving her nephew in the state, and will have no one by her side by the time assembly elections are held

In a stinging attack on West Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that she is working towards serving her nephew in the state, and will have no one by her side by the time assembly elections are held.

Noting that the TMC that boasts of the slogan ‘Maa Mati Mansuh’ (Mother, Land and people) actually indulges in extortion, corruption and appeasement, Shah exuded confidence of forming the next government in the state and take it to the
path of development.

“I want to make it clear that the BJP would come to power in the state after the elections. While the Modi government is working towards ‘jan kalyan’ (serving people), the Mamata Banerjee government is working towards ‘bhatija kalyan’ (serving her nephew) in Bengal,” Shah said addressing a rally through video-conferencing here.

“Mamata Banerjee should think why so many TMC leaders are joining the BJP. It is because she has failed the people of the state. By the time elections arrive, she will be left alone,” he said, hinting at more exodus from the ruling party

