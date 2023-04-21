Mamata to Rahul Gandhi: Politicians who are no longer ‘blue tick’ holders on Twitter

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are among the Indian politicians who lost their verified checkmarks when Twitter removed the legacy blue tick marks from all accounts on Thursday.

According to Twitter’s new policy, only individual Twitter users who pay for the premium Twitter Blue can keep the verified credential. The Twitter Blue subscription costs USD 8 per month via the web and USD 11 per month through in-app payment on iOS and Android.

The other political figures who have lost the blue tick are Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Besides them, political parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress also lost their verification badges.

In March, Twitter posted on their official handle, “On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue.”

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009, to help users find genuine accounts and not impostors or parody accounts. It didn’t charge anything for verification earlier.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said in November that Twitter will begin charging USD 8 per month for the badge in an effort to launch new revenue streams beyond advertising. The company later offered check-marks in other colours – gold for businesses and grey for government and multilateral organizations and officials.

It has also started displaying labels like “state-affiliated” and “automated by” against accounts to show when an account is linked to a government or is a bot.