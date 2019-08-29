Mamata thanks people for ‘overwhelming response’ to her ‘Didi ke Bolo’ outreach event

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has thanked the people of the state for their “overwhelming response”

The “Didi Ke Bolo” (Tell Didi) mass outreach programme of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has received a huge response in its first month with more that 10 lakh people reaching out to the party leadership and registering their grievances. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has thanked the people of the state for their “overwhelming response.”

“In the last one month 10,00,350 people from across the state have reached out to Didi and her office through the Didi Ke Bolo platform with their words of appreciation for the initiative, suggestions for the government or the party and grievances that they would like the government or the party to address,” said a statement issued by the TMC leadership. Banerjee is referred to as Didi (elder sister) by the people of Bengal.

The TMC supremo tweeted “I am humbled with the overwhelming response of the people on the @DidiKeBolo platform. In the last 30 days, over 10 lakh people have reached out to us with their words of appreciation for the initiative, valuable suggestions & grievances. “I thank each one for their support and acknowledgement. We take note of their valuable suggestions and are committed to working overtime to resolve their grievances to an extent possible in an expeditious manner,” Banerjee said.

In the 30 days under consideration a total of 214 people in distress reached out to Banerejee’s office via the platform. A total 161 cases were resolved on priority, a statement by I-PAC said. Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) mentored by poll strategist Prashant Kishor is crafting TMC’s election strategy for the 2021 assembly polls. It is the architect of Banerjee and TMC’s mass outreach programme aimed at connecting with people at the grassroots or ‘Trinamool’, after which the party takes its name.

As part of the Didi Ke Bolo initiative close to 500 TMC MLAs and senior leaders have conducted outreach programmes in 1,022 villages. The leaders held ‘Jan Sangjog Sabhas’ during their visits in which they visited key influencers in the villages, interacted with the locals, heard their suggestions and grievances and spent the night in one of the workers home, the TMC statement said.