Mamata slams Modi govt over Hindi row, says Centre can’t dictate terms to states

Intensifying the war of words between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Trinamool Congress supremo on Tuesday took on the Centre over the recent controversy over the proposed two languages rule. Pointing out that every state has its own language, Mamata slammed the Centre's effort to introduce Hindi in Tamil Nadu. Her statement came days after after reports of Hindi boards of BSNL and airport being blackeded in Tiruchirappalli. Speaking to reporters after unveiling social reformer Ishwarchand Vidyasagar's bust, she said, \u201cEvery state has its own heritage and language. It's our India. But BJP will not decide the fate of the state. They will say Tamil Nadu ko ab Hindi seekhna hai, arey ab koi Hindi seekhne ka course thodi karega (Tamil Nadu will have to learn Hindi. Will anybody do a course to learn Hindi). This is not done,\u201d Mamata said referring to the three languages row. The incident in Tiruchirappalli, occurred in the backdrop of controversy over the three-language formula that was proposed by the Centre. The Opposition parties in the state, including DMK slammed the Centre's move to "impose\u201d Hindi and suggested that the two-language formula must continue. Amid intense backlash, the Centre later dropped the contentious clause of making Hindi compulsory in non-Hindi speaking states. The Centre came out with a revised draft that did not mention Hindi being compulsory. The controversy broke out over a recommendation by a panel of HRD Ministry to teach the language in non-Hindi speaking states of the country. Vidyasagar's old statue was vandalised inside a college during Amit Shah's road show ahead of the seventh phase of polling in Lok Sabha elections. The incident had flared up tensions in the capital city and added fuel to the ongoing tussle between the TMC and BJP. Incidents of political violence hit every phase of elections and continue to escalate with every passing day.