Mamata should come out with white paper on killings, CAA will be implemented : Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to come out with a white paper on the political killings in the state and wondered why the state government has not sent the statistics of crime to the National Crime Record Bureau.

Stating that the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented, Shah said the law is in place and it is the commitment of the union government.

“We aim to build a strong Bengal in a new era of development. Mamata Banerjee aims to make her nephew the next chief minister,” Shah said while addressing a press meet here.

“Since 2018 the West Bengal government has not sent the statistics of crime to NCRB. I want to ask Mamata Banerjee to come out with a white paper on political killings. Bengal tops the chart in political killings,” he said.

Alleging that there has been politicisation and criminalisation of government officers in the state, the union home minister said “In West Bengal there are three laws – one for the nephew, one for minority appeasement and one for common people”.

Speaking on the faceoff between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the state government, Shah said the governor is working within his constitutional limits.

“The words used against the governor are unacceptable. I would like to know where is the (Darjeeling) district magistrate who was removed after meeting the governor,” he said.