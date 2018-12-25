Mamata remembers Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

By: | Published: December 25, 2018 2:21 PM

He passed away on August 16 in Delhi at the age of 93. Vajpayee's birth anniversary is celebrated as Good Governance Day across the country.

Banerjee had served as the railway minister in Vajpayee-led cabinet.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 94th birth anniversary and hailed him as a statesman who rose above partisan politics. Banerjee had served as the railway minister in Vajpayee-led cabinet. “Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his birth anniversary.

He was a statesman who rose above partisan politics for the country's good. We miss him a lot," Banerjee tweeted. The veteran BJP leader served three terms as the prime minister – first for a period of 13 days in 1996, then for 13 months from 1998 to 1999, and a full term from 1999 to 2004. He passed away on August 16 in Delhi at the age of 93. Vajpayee's birth anniversary is celebrated as Good Governance Day across the country.

