Mamata raises question over ‘armed’ Ram Navami rallies, says BJP using religion to mislead people (PTI Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday hit out at BJP for trying to gain political advantage by using religion as a tool to mislead people. She hit out at armed Ram Navami rallies taken out at BJP at various part of the state and accused BJP of trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of Bengal. “The BJP is misleading the people in the name of religion. Ahead of elections they are using it as a tool to divide the masses in Bengal. The culture of Bengal never supports the politics of violence. They are taking out rallies with swords and mace,” Banerjee said at an election rally in Darjeeling in support of TMC candidate Amar Singh Rai.

“Whose throat do you want to slit with swords? Whose head do you want to smash with the mace? ” Banerjee questioned while addressing a rally in favour of party’s Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat candidate Amar Singh Rai. The chief minister reiterated that she will not allow NRC in West Bengal.

“They (BJP) say that they will conduct NRC in Bengal. But I assure you that I will not allow it in my state,” she added. Banerjee also took a jibe at the saffron party and said she has fielded a ‘bhumiputra’ (son of the soil) from the Darjeeling seat, unlike the BJP, which has nominated a candidate who hails from Manipur. “It’s sad that the BJP could not find a candidate in Darjeeling and had to bring someone from Manipur to fight the election,” she added.

Asserting that BJP will not return to power at the Centre, she claimed that it will not WIN seats in many states. West Bengal has a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats, third highest after Uttar Pradesh’s 80 and Maharashtra’s 48.

BJP Reacts

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh took out Ram Navami rallies and were seen displaying swords and maces. “Ram Navami rallies are a part of our tradition. We are carrying arms to protect ourselves. It has nothing to do with elections. If TMC has a problem with armed rallies then they should change their thought process,” Ghosh said when asked why he took out rallies with swords and maces.

The BJP was denied permission to take out bike rallies across Kolkata on the occasion of Ram Navami. However, normal rallies by the party and VHP were allowed to be taken out. The West Bengal Police too denied permission for carrying arms by the participants in the Ram Navami rallies.

In some places there were scuffles between police officials and BJP workers after they were stopped from taking out bike rallies. The Vishva Hindu Parishad, which planned as many as 700 rallies in the state on the occasion of Ram Navami, took out several in South Bengal. The organisation said that no arms would be carried in rallies held by it this year.

“We have received permission for rallies. We will abide by the direction of the police and no one will carry arms during Ram Navami rallies conducted by us,” VHP organisational general secretary (eastern region) Sachindranath Sinha said.

