  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mamata hails from ‘demoness’ culture, has faulty DNA: BJP MLA in UP

By: |
January 24, 2021 4:36 PM

"There is defect in the DNA of Mamata Banerjee, and she hails from the demoness culture (Mamata Banerjee ke DNA mein dosh hai, woh raakshashi sanskriti ki hai). No demon can love Lord Ram. Mamata Banerjee is a dishonest and evil (shaitan) person. Her hatred for Lord Ram is natural," he told reporters.

BJPSingh added that the violence and murder unleashed allegedly by members of Banerjee's party TMC in West Bengal provide proof of their "evil" act.

BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Bairia, Surendra Singh, on Sunday said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee hails from a “demoness culture” and that her DNA is “defected”.

Singh was referring to Banerjee taking offence at the chanting of slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” on Saturday at a programme held in Kolkata on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Related News

“There is defect in the DNA of Mamata Banerjee, and she hails from the demoness culture (Mamata Banerjee ke DNA mein dosh hai, woh raakshashi sanskriti ki hai). No demon can love Lord Ram. Mamata Banerjee is a dishonest and evil (shaitan) person. Her hatred for Lord Ram is natural,” he told reporters.

Singh added that the violence and murder unleashed allegedly by members of Banerjee’s party TMC in West Bengal provide proof of their “evil” act.

Banerjee had on Saturday declined to speak at an official programme at the lawn of Victoria Memorial Hall to celebrate Bose’s birth anniversary after “Jai Shri Ram” slogans were raised by a section of the audience in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She said such “insult” was unacceptable. The BJP claimed that Banerjee’s reaction reflected her mindset of appeasement politics, while the ruling Trinamool Congress said no one can teach lumpens to be dignified.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mamata hails from ‘demoness’ culture has faulty DNA BJP MLA in UP
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Amit Shah targets those disturbing peace in Assam
2Nitish Kumar wishes speedy recovery for Lalu Prasad as RJD supremo remains under strict medical vigil at AIIMS
3Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee only keen on appeasing 30 pc of state’s population: Kailash Vijayvargiya