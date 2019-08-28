Mamata govt registers suo motu case against Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh over controversial remarks

Dilip Ghosh further accused the ruling party of conspiring with the police and the local administration in framing false cases against the saffron party workers. (Twitter image)

The West Bengal police on Wednesday registered a suo motu case against Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state president Dilip Ghosh at Kolaghat police station. The move comes a day after Ghosh courted controversy by allegedly asking his party supporters to “beat up” workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and “leave the rest to him”.

The BJP state chief allegedly asked his workers to “attack police personnel if needed”. The statement was made at a public gathering at East Midnapore district’s Mecheda where he also alleged that police officials are lodging fake cases against him and there are almost 28,000 cases against the party supporters.

Dilip Ghosh had accused the ruling party of conspiring with the police and the local administration in framing false cases against the saffron party workers. “Ahead of panchayat polls in 2018, thousand of cases were registered against the BJP supporters,” alleged Ghosh.

Ghosh’s statements drew wide criticism from across party lines. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee accused the BJP state chief of indulging in hooliganism. Speaking to Financial Express Online on Tuesday, Banerjee said, “He (Dilip Ghosh) is attestant with this type of reckless comments and is known for that. He indulges in hooliganism. This type of threat has no impact as people know what type of character he is.”

On the other hand, CPI(M) termed the remark as unfortunate and uncultured. “What he said in the public, it is very unfortunate. Nobody in civic society will accept uncultural attitude. Those who don’t have any sense of liberty or human rights, they can’t utter these sorts of speech. Those who are aspiring for power are also following the same path,” party leader Sujan Chakraborty said.

In a threat to TMC workers, Ghosh also said that they would also meet the same fate as of former Home Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. Currently, the Rajya Sabha MP is in CBI custody in connection with the INX Media corruption case.