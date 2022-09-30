Mamata govt ‘illegally diverting’ central funds, Suvendu Adhikari alleges in letter to FM Sitharaman

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has written an explosive letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, alleging that the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in the state has been unethically diverting central government funds.

In his letter dated September 29, Adhikari urged the Finance Ministry to launch an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of central funds from the Wage and Means Head of the Consolidated Funds & PFMS (Public Finance Management System) to the SERF (State Emergency Relief Fund).

Informing Sitharaman about the alleged “illegal diversion of funds, Adhikari wrote, “I am writing this letter to you in order to apprise you about the malpractices the West Bengal Government has been engaging in, regarding the unethical and illegal diversion of funds provided by the Central Government.”

Adhikari urged the central government to probe the Wage and Means head of the consolidated fund where the central funds were being remitted before the introduction of the PFMS. Adhikari further demanded the investigation to be carried out by officials, who will not be swayed by the state government.

Adhikari, Banerjee’s bete-noire who defeated her in a close contest in Nandigram during the Assembly elections last year, has time and again accused the Bengal government of misusing Centre’s schemes and funds to further their own objectives. This is not the first time Adhikari has levelled charges of misusing central funds against the TMC government.

In his letter, Adhikari has pointed out the state government’s modus operandi, reporting delays, up to six months, in releasing central funds to respective departments. He has alleged that a thorough probe into the transactions of the said accounts will reveal the several “illegalities” at play.