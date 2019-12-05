Mamata-Governor faceoff: Jagdeep Dhankhar claims Assembly gate meant for his entry was closed

Later, the Governor entered the assembly premises from Gate number 4, which was meant for the entry of media persons and other officials. (ANI Image)

The Mamata Banerjee-West Bengal Governor faceoff continues! In another incident that may escalate the growing confrontation between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, the latter has alleged that the state legislative assembly gate meant for use by the Governor and other VVIPS was closed today.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Governor Dhankar said, “When I came here the gate meant for Governor and other VVIPS was closed but I went inside through a gate that was opened. Assembly Secretariat is opened throughout the year, assembly not being in session does not mean that the secretariat is closed.”

WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar: When I came here the gate meant for Governor & other VVIPS was closed but I went inside through a gate that was opened. Assembly Secretariat is opened throughout the year, assembly not being in session does not mean that the secretariat is closed. https://t.co/c4nUq1Pj2J pic.twitter.com/0jNeb32M7j — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

Despite prior intimation to the state government about his visit to the assembly, Dhankar had to wait in front of a locked Gate no 3, which is designated for the Governor’s entry and exit. Later, the Governor entered the assembly premises from Gate number 4, which was meant for the entry of media persons and other officials.

On Wednesday, Governor Dhankar had written a letter to Speaker Biman Banerjee in which he expressed his desire to visit the state Vidhan Sabha is to see the historic building and the library.

The House was abruptly adjourned by Speaker Banerjee on Tuesday for two days till December 05, 2019, (Thursday) after the bills that were slated to be placed before the house could not receive the nod of the Governor. The house will resume its function from December 6, 2019, at 11 am.

However, the claim was refuted by the Governor’s office. In a statement, Raj Bhavan said the situation projected by Speaker Banerjee is “factually untenable.” The Raj Bhavan further added that there is no delay in handling the legislative work as “highest priority is accorded” to it.

After assuming charge in July this year, Governor Dhankar has expressed his displeasure on a number of issues with the ruling TMC government.