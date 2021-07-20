Mamata government at Centre in 2024, TMC to enter national politics: Madan Mitra

Shahid Diwas: The TMC leader said that the slogan this time will be 'Modi Bharat Choro'.

Shahid Diwas: Over two months after it registered a thumping majority in West Bengal against the BJP, the Trinamool Congress has now come out with a national plan to challenge the NDA in 2024. TMC leader and former West Bengal Minister for Sports and Transport, Madan Mitra, said that July 21 will mark the TMC’s entry into national politics.

“TMC is going to enter national politics through virtual programmes on July 21. Giant screens will come up in Tripura, Assam, Odisha, Bihar, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on July 21. In 2024, there will be a Mamata Banerjee-led government in Delhi,” said Mitra.

He said that Uttar Pradesh is a deciding factor in the 2024 General elections and BJP is going to lose in the 2022 UP Assembly polls.

Notably, the TMC has chosen July 21 for its national entry because it’s observed as Shahid Diwas in Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be addressing the virtual program on Shahid Diwas. The day marks the killing of 13 Youth Congress activists in a police firing in 1993. The rally was organised under the leadership of Banerjee, who was then with the Congress. This time, the observation of Shahid Diwas will serve twin purposes for Banerjee – first, it will allow the TMC to get a chunk of Congress votes in its favour and second, the setting of a platform for the TMC’s national debut.

Mitra, a legislator from Kamarhati, said the main event will take place in Delhi’s Constitution Club where Mamata Banerjee will virtually address the gathering from Kolkata. Mitra said that people outside Bengal have started looking at Banerjee as the only competition to the BJP.

The TMC leader said that the slogan this time will be ‘Modi Bharat Choro’.

Notably, the TMC’s national entry can be attributed to a remark made by PM Narendra Modi during the West Bengal elections where he claimed that Banerjee is looking for a second safe seat after sensing defeat in Nandigram. The remark did not go well with the TMC and it had said that Modi would be challenged in Varanasi.

“Didi is winning Nandigram. The question of her fighting from another seat doesn’t arise. @narendramodi Ji, retract from your efforts to mislead people before they see your lies with the end of nomination in WB. Look for a safer seat in 2024, as you will be challenged in Varanasi,” read the AITMC’s tweet dated April 1.

Since the Bengal elections, Banerjee has been raising issues related to national politics. Be it free vaccination for all to the supply of oxygen or the alleged COVID-19 mishandling by the Centre and protest against the farm laws, Mamata Banerjee has not relented in her attack against the Modi government.

Recently, a meeting of all opposition parties except Congress was held at Sharad Pawar’s residence in Delhi. The meeting was called by TMC leader Yashwant Sinha under the banner of Rashtra Manch. Mamata’s declaration of the TMC’s entry into national politics is also being seen as the Opposition’s message to Congress that it is not willing to take the fight to Modi under the grand old party’s leadership.