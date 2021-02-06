  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mamata did not allow PM Kisan scheme in West Bengal to satisfy her ego: J P Nadda

By: |
February 6, 2021 2:06 PM

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for depriving farmers of the state of the PM Kisan scheme benefits to satisfy her ego. He also wondered why she loses her cool over "Jai Shri Ram" slogans.

J P Nadda"Now after realising that the farmers themselves have allowed the scheme she has said she would implement it. The 70 lakh farmers for the last two years have been deprived of annual aid of Rs 6,000," Nadda said. (Photo source: ANI)

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for depriving farmers of the state of the PM Kisan scheme benefits to satisfy her ego. He also wondered why she loses her cool over “Jai Shri Ram” slogans.

Nadda, while attending the final round of the month-long “Krishak Suraksha Abhiyan” of the party, said people of the state have made up their mind to bid “namaste and tata” to Banerjee and her party after the assembly polls.

Related News

“What Mamata di did with farmers of Bengal by depriving them of PM Kisan Scheme benefits was an injustice. She did not allow the implementation of the welfare programme in the state to satisfy her ego.

“Now after realising that the farmers themselves have allowed the scheme she has said she would implement it. The 70 lakh farmers for the last two years have been deprived of annual aid of Rs 6,000,” Nadda said.

The BJP chief also had lunch with the farmers on the open ground as part of the “Krishak Suraksha Saha-Bhoj” at Sahapur village in Malda. He had ‘kichdi’ and ‘sabji’ on the menu.

“When I was coming here I was greeted with Jai Shri Ram slogans. But I don’t understand why Mamata didi gets angry after hearing it,” he said while referring to the January 23 incident at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata.

Banerjee had declined to speak at the event to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary where “Jai Shri Ram” slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Banerjee had not started her speech when the slogan was raised by a section of the crowd at the Victoria Memorial event to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mamata did not allow PM Kisan scheme in West Bengal to satisfy her ego J P Nadda
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Peaceful ‘satyagraha’ of farmers in national interest, says Rahul Gandhi
2Farmers’ Protest: Security upped at Delhi borders as farmers set to hold ‘chakka jam’
3Farmers’ Protest Chakka Jaam Live Update: Farmers in Punjab, Haryana block roads; security upped in Delhi-NCR