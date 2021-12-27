Mamata claims Centre froze bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity, Home Ministry clarifies

The Home Ministry, however, refuted the charge and said that the organisation had itself sent a request to the State Bank of India to freeze its accounts.

The Centre has frozen all bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity founded by Mother Teresa, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Monday. Expressing shock, Banerjee said that this move has left Missionaries of Charity’s 22,000 patients and employees without food and medicines.

“Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India! Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines,” she tweeted. “While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised,” Banerjee added.

Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India!



Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines.



While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 27, 2021

The Home Ministry, however, refuted the charge and said that the organisation had itself sent a request to the State Bank of India to freeze its accounts. “MHA did not freeze any accounts of MoC. State Bank of India has informed that MoC itself sent a request to SBI to freeze its accounts,” read an excerpt from a press note released by the government.

As per a press note from the Indian government, the organisation’s renewal application under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) was refused on December 25 for not meeting the eligibility conditions under FCRA 2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules 2011. “No request/revision application has been received from Missionaries of Charity (MoC) for review of this refusal of renewal,” the PIB statement added.

The statement also said that some adverse inputs were noticed while considering the MoC’s renewal application. “In consideration of these inputs on record, the renewal application of MoC was not approved. The FCRA registration of MoC was valid up to 31st December 2021,” it said.

Quoting Banerjee’s tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor calling the alleged move “shocking” and “disgraceful”. “This is indeed shocking. When Mother Teresa wins a Nobel Prize, India rejoices. When her organisation serves the poor & destitute, the govt cuts off their funding. Disgraceful,” he wrote.