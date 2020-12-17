  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mamata Banerjee’s woes deepen: TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari quits as Asansol civic body chief, hails Suvendu Adhikari

By: |
December 17, 2020 6:08 PM

Tiwari, the Trinamool Congress's Paschim Bardhaman district president, also lauded Suvendu Adhikari as the second-most important leader of the party after Mamata Banerjee.

TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari (ANI)

 

Trinamool Congress MLA Jitendra Tiwari resigned as the chief of the Asansol Municipal Corporation on Thursday, days after he accused the West Bengal government of depriving the industrial city of central funds under the smart city project. Tiwari, the Trinamool Congress’s Paschim Bardhaman district president, also lauded Suvendu Adhikari as the second-most important leader of the party after Mamata Banerjee.

Related News

“I have resigned from the post of the chairman of the Board of Administrators of Asansol Municipal Corporation. If I am not allowed to work, what will I do with the post? So, I have resigned,” he told reporters. He is likely to meet Banerjee in Kolkata on Friday, sources said.

Earlier, Tiwari skipped a meeting with the party’s leadership to iron out the differences. In the meantime, he met Adhikari, who quit the party and the government, at TMC MP Sunil Mandal’s residence in the Kanksa area of the district on Wednesday evening.

Tiwari, an MLA from Pandebswar, wrote to Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim a few days back, stating that the Asansol Municipal Corporation has been deprived of Rs 2,000 crore central funds as the state government had created hurdles in its selection in the smart city project. He recently also resigned from the board of governors of a college in Asansol.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mamata Banerjee’s woes deepen TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari quits as Asansol civic body chief hails Suvendu Adhikari
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PM Modi ‘most acceptable leader’ for minorities: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi dismisses criticism, says India safest for minority communities
2‘Behind the curtains’: PM Modi played key role in fall of Kamal Nath govt, claims Kailash Vijayvargiya; BJP clarifies
3Setback for UP govt: Supreme Court refuses to interfere with HC order quashing detention of Kafeel Khan under NSA