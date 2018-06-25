Mamata Banerjee’s US tour called off days after cancellation of China visit

The Trinamool Congress chief was scheduled to address an event marking the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s speech at the Parliament of Religion, Chicago, which was held in 1893.

Days after her sudden decision to cancel a scheduled visit to China, another planned foreign visit by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been put off. The Trinamool Congress chief was scheduled to address an event marking the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s speech at the Parliament of Religion, Chicago, which was held in 1893. While Mamata had made all the preparations for the visit, the organiser of the event in a letter dated June 11 informed her that the programme scheduled for August 26 was cancelled, Anandabazar Patrika reported.

Swami Ishatmananda of Vivekananda Vedanta Society of Chicago, which was the organiser, wrote to CM Banerjee and cited some “unexpected inconveniences” and the sudden demise of a monk of Ramakrishna Mission, Belur math, as the reasons behind the cancellation of the event.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Chicago within a few days and is likely to attend an event marking the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s speech at the Parliament of Religion, Chicago, the ABP report says. The report, however, stated that Ramakrishna Mission once again has contacted ‘Nabanna’ (West Bengal State secretariat) and informed that the programme was not cancelled but had been deferred.

This was done to avoid any untoward incident during CM Banerjee’s visit. It has been alleged that a few Non-resident Indians have started threatening the organiser that CM Banerjee will be shown black flags and she will face protest at the Chicago airport.

However, CM Banerjee is not paying too much attention to the development. She may visit the US for a different purpose during the same period, according to the ABP report.

The development comes days after Mamata’s scheduled visit to China was cancelled after she was told that some key engagements with ministers during her trip could not materialise. “It has now been intimated by our Ambassador in China that the political meetings at the appropriate level under the Exchange Programme could not be confirmed. Therefore, the purpose of my visit with a delegation to China under the Exchange Programme is of no use,” CM Banerjee had said in a Facebook post.

“Although our Ambassador in China had tried his best to make the programme a success, non-confirmation of the political meetings at the appropriate level as proposed by the Indian Ambassador to China, at the last moment, has unfortunately compelled us to cancel the visit,” she said. “However, I wish the continuation of the friendship of India and China in the days to come and it should strengthen further in the interest of both the countries,” the chief minister added.