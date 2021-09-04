Mamata Banerjee’s TMC opens account on Koo app to increase outreach

The Koo app is currently available in eight languages. The company claimed that it has seen over 1 crore downloads in the past 16 months.

To reach a larger audience and utilize the power of social media, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has created its official handle on the Indian version of the Twitter – Koo app. The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has set up an official account on Koo, the Indian microblogging and social networking platform. Using the handles @AITCOfficial, the party will use the Koo platform to share information, updates and developments with the people of West Bengal and Tripura. Along with the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), AITC Tripura (@AITC4Tripura) and AITC’s Student Wing, West Bengal Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (@WBTMCPofficial) have also opened their accounts on the platform.

In their first post in both Bengali and English, the AITC said, “We are elated to be on Koo”. Notably, various government ministries and ministers are already on the Koo platform.

Welcoming the All India Trinamool Congress – the party of the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee – Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder & CEO, Koo, said, “Koo extends a warm welcome to the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). We believe that this will enable the people to listen to the AITC’s developments and plans. In a short time, Koo has crossed 10 million downloads and we look forward to more people joining the platform.”

The Koo app is currently available in eight languages. The company claimed that it has seen over 1 crore downloads in the past 16 months.