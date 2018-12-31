Mamata Banerjee’s New Year gift to farmers: Rs 5,000 per acre and free crop insurance

The government will give Rs 5,000 per acre annually to farmers. (PTI)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has announced two programmes to help the farmers in the state. Giving out the details of the schemes, Banerjee said that the state has launched a crop insurance programme in which premium will be paid by the government.

In the second programme, the government will give Rs 5,000 per acre annually to farmers. The government will also provide compensation up to Rs 2 lakh to the family in case of death of a farmer between the age of 18-60 years.

The move comes just months ahead of the General Elections in 2019.

The West Bengal government appears to have taken a leaf from Telangana government which started an annual investment support scheme under Rythu Bandhu. Under the scheme, the farmers are given Rs 4,000 per acre twice a year to support the farmers during crop harvesting.

The Rythu Bandhu scheme has been praised by several economists who believe that the direct subsidy transfer is an effective way of helping farmers.

With elections around the corner, the political parties are trying to woo farmers by announcing welfare schemes. Earlier this year, the BJP-led Jharkhand government announced Rs 5,000 per acre to every farmer in the state.

The move is aimed at providing support to farmers for purchase of seeds and fertilisers under Mukhya Mantri Krishi Ashirwaad Yojana. Last week, it was reported that the centre was planning Telangana-like direct subsidy transfer to farmers.